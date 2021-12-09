Woman jumps to death in Greater Noida, husband held for dowry death

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, who died on Monday after jumping from the eighth floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida west.

The suspect was identified as Dev Sharan Sharma, a resident of Supertech Eco Village. Police said his wife Karuna Devi (26) jumped from the eighth floor of a building after a quarrel and died on Monday.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station, said around 8:30pm on Monday, police received a call that a woman had fallen from a building and was critically wounded. “A team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said Chauhan.

Police said the woman got married to Sharma two years ago. Originally from Madhya Pradesh, the couple was living in Greater Noida west after their marriage.

Chauhan said the woman’s family members filed a complaint against Sharma alleging dowry death. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him under sections 304-B (dowry death), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and also under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“Sharma fled the spot following the incident on Monday. On Wednesday, police received information about his movement near Hanuman Temple in Greater Noida west. A police team reached the spot and arrested him,” said the SHO. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.