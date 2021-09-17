Woman on morning walk with siblings abducted in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by three-four car-borne criminals in Badalpur on Thursday when she was on a morning walk with three siblings. The woman is a resident of Sadopur village, which is under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station.

The woman’s family members, relatives, and locals blocked National Highway 91 in protest for two hours from 9am to 11am, demanding the immediate rescue of the woman and the arrest of the suspects. The woman’s grandfather is a former pradhan of the village.

The woman lives with her sister, two brothers, and parents in Sadopur village. She is studying for a BSc degree and is also a NEET aspirant.

The woman’s father said that the four siblings usually go for a morning walk in the neighbourhood. “As usual, they had left home at 5am on Thursday. My older daughter was walking ahead while her three siblings were following her. When they neared Rail Vihar colony, some people reached the spot in a white car. They started harassing my daughter. When she resisted, they tore her clothes, pulled her inside the car, and abducted her,” he said.

He said that when the other three siblings tried to rescue their sister, the suspects beat them up. The three raised an alarm and local people gathered at the spot. However, the suspects fled in the car. The woman’s family soon reached the spot and informed the police.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the police control room received a call and a team from Badalpur immediately reached the spot and conducted a search operation. “We have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. We have formed five teams and launched a search to arrest the suspects. We have also sounded a high alert in Gautam Budh Nagar and in neighbouring districts,” he said.

The police are also scanning CCTV camera footage to get some leads in the case. Chander said that the car’s model and the total number of suspects has not been ascertained.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar also reached the spot and pacified the protesting members. “We talked to the family and extended support. We requested the family to give some time to the police to solve the case. We also demand the police recover the woman safely, and also improve the safety and security of people in the area,” Nagar said.