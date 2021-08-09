Woman’s body found from Noida house, probe on

The decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman has been found in a house in Noida’s Sarfabad village, police said. A case of murder against an unidentified suspect was registered on Sunday at Sector 49 police station.

The woman was identified as Fatima, a native of West Bengal, who lived in the rented accommodation. The incident came to fore late Friday evening, when the victim’s neighbours complained of foul smell from the house.

“The neighbours informed police about the foul smell coming from the house. A police team reached the spot, and entered the house by breaking the main gate and found the decomposed body of Fatima,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

The police team had noticed a few marks around Fatima’s neck, suggesting that she was allegedly murdered.

“Autopsy report confirmed that the woman was strangled two days before her body was found by the police. Earlier, Fatima used to live in Noida’s Sorkha, and had moved to Sarfabad nearly 10 days ago,” said SHO Singh.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s landlord, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) was registered.

The victim’s family was informed, and her eldest son, who lives in Gurugram, has claimed her body, police said, adding that the family has not mentioned any personal enmity or does not suspect anyone. However, a male friend of Fatima, who had helped her out with the Sarfabad accommodation, is at large, and police are trying to trace him, said the officials.