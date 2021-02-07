Woman’s phone snatched outside Noida high-rise

Noida: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a high-rise in Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera, police said.

The footage of the incident was shared widely on social media from where it came to the notice of Noida police. In the footage, two women are seen standing outside a residential society in Sector 75 when two persons on a motorcycle snatched a phone from one of them before fleeing the spot.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter. “We saw the video after it was brought to our attention, but the victim has not come forward yet. No complaint has been filed in this regard. We are working on identifying the woman. The incident seems to have occurred in Sector 75,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Residents in the area said that the spot is near another snatching point in Sector 77. “A snatching incident was reported from just outside our society gate a few days ago. That incident was also caught in the CCTV cameras. There is a probability that the same men were responsible for both the incidents,” said Amit Gupta, president, Apartment Owners Association, Prateek Wisteria.