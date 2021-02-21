Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday

NOIDA: The work on 5.5km elevated road project over the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road is likely to resume on Monday, officials of Noida authority said on Monday. The work was halted on February 19 after two workers had suffered minor injuries due to the collapse of a steel rebar frame of a pillar of the elevated road near Sector 49.

Following the incident, the Noida authority imposed ₹10 lakh fine on the UP State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) which is constructing the project. The authority’s chief executive officer has also sought explanation from officials looking after the project, said the officials. However, the authority may resume the work as it has taken measures for the safety of the labourers and other staff members.

“The authority has directed the agency to take all required safety measures while carrying out the work at the construction site. It has also directed the labourers to use all safety gears so that such incident is not repeated. If all goes well, then the work may be started at the site on Monday,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the Noida authority.

Recently, the deadline of the ₹467 crore project was revised to December this year. The earlier deadline of completion was 2022-end. About 36% work on the project has been completed, the officials said.

“Steel frame put up above the pillar fell off suddenly injuring two labourers, who were working on another pillar. They had sustained minor injuries. They had forgot to wear their helmets. However, we have made it clear to the labourers not to repeat this mistake,” said an official of UPSBC, requesting anonymity.

The elevated road project aims to facilitate commuting between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. It starts from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the stretch will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas. On March 3 last year, the authority had roped in UPSBC for constructing the elevated road. The piling work had started on June 30.