Work on boundary wall around Noida airport project to begin soon

Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over 1,334 hectares to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the international airport project at Jewar, the Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) on Monday allowed the company to construct a boundary wall around the site.

YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, the Swiss company that will develop the airport.

“We have given permission to construct a boundary wall and other such works at the site to the concessionaire. The work on boundary wall is likely to begin within a week,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Nial, the UP government’s nodal agency for the mega project.

On July 31, the state government signed a licence agreement with YIAPL, formalising the transfer of land for the construction of the ₹30,000 crore Noida international airport project.

Officials said YIAPL, along with the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, is also preparing the foundation stone laying ceremony that is likely to be held by the end of this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath may attend the event.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), in its board meeting on Monday, approved a master plan of the airport project after incorporating suggestions from the ministry of civil aviation and the Airports Authority of India about area of parking space and passenger utility services, among others, the officials said. Now, Nial will make sure work at the airport site begin as per the approved master plan, they said.

Under the public-private partnership model, Zurich Airport International will get 40 years to design, build, finance, operate and then transfer the project to the government. The airport is likely to start operations in 2024 with two runways and will expand to have five runways.