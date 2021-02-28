Home / Cities / Noida News / Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida
noida news

Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA The work on the proposed landfill site at Astoli village has been expedited, said the Greater Noida authority on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
HT Image

GREATER NOIDA The work on the proposed landfill site at Astoli village has been expedited, said the Greater Noida authority on Saturday. The development of landfill site spread on 126 acres holds significance as the authority has plans to set up a waste treatment plant there by the end of 2022.

The authority will complete the development of the landfill by end of this year, said officials.

“We have put the development work on fast-track so that the authority can start the treatment of waste scientifically. We are levelling the land so that we can store waste and start remediation work,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

So far the authority has completed the construction of a boundary wall around the site. The authority will spend 3.22 crore on levelling work and developing 100 metre-wide green belt around the site, the officials said, adding that the development of green belt is important to make sure that the waste treatment plant does not cause any inconvenience to people living in Astoli village.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination

Ghaziabad identifies two govt hospitals for third phase of Covid vaccination

Apartment owners’ association imposes ‘security’ fee over tenants, residents protest

Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement

The landfill site in Astoli village had got all environmental approvals in 2016, but failed to become operational because of the land issues. Some farmers had started protests and refused to give land for the landfill. But last year, the authority resolved all land-related issues and started the work on this project.

Greater Noida produces around 300 metric tonne of waste daily. The authority has divided the city into five clusters for better collection of the waste. The authority is also encouraging residents to segregate the waste so that it can make compost out of green waste and reduce the quantity that goes to landfill.

“We will take only 15% inert waste to landfill for the treatment,” said Chand. The treatment plant will be having a capacity of 1.2 tonne, said the officials

The authority has already decided to set up a construction and demolition waste treatment plant at sector Ecotech 3. It has selected an agency that will recycle the construction waste for 15 years.

“We aim to make tiles, bricks and other products out of the construction and demolition waste,” said Chand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP