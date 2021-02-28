Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA The work on the proposed landfill site at Astoli village has been expedited, said the Greater Noida authority on Saturday. The development of landfill site spread on 126 acres holds significance as the authority has plans to set up a waste treatment plant there by the end of 2022.

The authority will complete the development of the landfill by end of this year, said officials.

“We have put the development work on fast-track so that the authority can start the treatment of waste scientifically. We are levelling the land so that we can store waste and start remediation work,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

So far the authority has completed the construction of a boundary wall around the site. The authority will spend ₹3.22 crore on levelling work and developing 100 metre-wide green belt around the site, the officials said, adding that the development of green belt is important to make sure that the waste treatment plant does not cause any inconvenience to people living in Astoli village.

The landfill site in Astoli village had got all environmental approvals in 2016, but failed to become operational because of the land issues. Some farmers had started protests and refused to give land for the landfill. But last year, the authority resolved all land-related issues and started the work on this project.

Greater Noida produces around 300 metric tonne of waste daily. The authority has divided the city into five clusters for better collection of the waste. The authority is also encouraging residents to segregate the waste so that it can make compost out of green waste and reduce the quantity that goes to landfill.

“We will take only 15% inert waste to landfill for the treatment,” said Chand. The treatment plant will be having a capacity of 1.2 tonne, said the officials

The authority has already decided to set up a construction and demolition waste treatment plant at sector Ecotech 3. It has selected an agency that will recycle the construction waste for 15 years.

“We aim to make tiles, bricks and other products out of the construction and demolition waste,” said Chand.