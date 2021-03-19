Yamuna expressway authority to launch commercial plot scheme

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week.

The scheme will comprise 57 units each between 35 square metres to 212 square metres and will serve residential projects expected come up in sectors 18, 20 and 22.

Planned near Moonjkhera, the commercial complex will be established near the authority’s affordable housing scheme that has already built around 7,000 units and are ready for possession.