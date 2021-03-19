Home / Cities / Noida News / Yamuna expressway authority to launch commercial plot scheme
noida news

Yamuna expressway authority to launch commercial plot scheme

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
HT Image

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that it will likely to launch a commercial plot scheme near Jewar Airport’s sector 22D next week.

The scheme will comprise 57 units each between 35 square metres to 212 square metres and will serve residential projects expected come up in sectors 18, 20 and 22.

Planned near Moonjkhera, the commercial complex will be established near the authority’s affordable housing scheme that has already built around 7,000 units and are ready for possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP