Relief as Yamuna level goes below danger mark in Noida, rescue efforts continues

The water level in the Yamuna river in Noida is showing a receding trend, dropping below the danger mark two days after it breached it on Saturday, according to officials. They added that at 5 pm on Saturday, the river level at Okhla Barrage in Noida was recorded at 200.00 metres , while the danger mark stands at 200.60 metres.

On Friday evening, the administration safely evacuated 3,610 people from flood-affected areas across the district to 13 shelter homes. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the Yamuna River surpassed the danger mark in Noida, reaching a level of 200.75 metres. By Friday, the water level had decreased by 15 centimeters but remained at the danger mark of 200.60 metres. On Saturday, the level was recorded at 200.20 metres at 11 am, further dropping to 200.00 metres by 5pm.

“This is a significant relief that the Yamuna level has dropped below the danger level at Okhla Barrage. The water flow from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage was halted on Thursday, and now we are witnessing the effects as the river level decreases. We expect it to continue receding in the coming days,” said BK Singh, executive engineer of the headworks division at Agra Canal-Okhla in the irrigation department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh added that the volume of river discharge at 5 pm on Saturday was recorded at 2.83 lakh (283,000) cusecs, indicating a decrease of 82,000 cusecs from Friday.

The irrigation department, responsible for the 77.5km long embankment in Gautam Budh Nagar, is taking measures to prevent any breaches in the district.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers for the next three days in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police personnel continued their rescue efforts on Saturday, as several cattle remained trapped in inundated areas of the floodplains.

According to Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance) and nodal officer for relief and rescue efforts, the focus on Saturday was primarily rescuing cattle from cowsheds located in the floodplains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are using drone cameras to monitor the flooded areas, and most people have been evacuated. The challenge now is to rescue the cattle stuck in the inundated cowsheds on the floodplains. Police, fire department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to prevent any loss of life,” said Kumar.

On Friday evening, the administration safely evacuated 3,610 people from flood-affected areas across the district to 13 shelter homes.

“The administration is ensuring the well-being of people at the shelter homes. Cleanliness is maintained, medical camps are set up, and food is provided,” added Kumar.

In Greater Noida, the local police went beyond their jurisdiction to rescue women and children trapped in flood-affected areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Saturday, we received information about women and children trapped in the flood near village Palaka in the Greater Noida zone and Jhuppa, which falls under Palwal district, Haryana. Despite jurisdiction boundaries, the local police, along with SDRF, rescued 39 women, children, and senior citizens from the area,” said Saad Miyan Khan, deputy commissioner of police for the Greater Noida zone.

Rescuers also said that among the cattle stuck in private cowsheds in Sector 135, some of the top breeds of buffalo and cows were rescued on Saturday.

“The cowshed caretakers contacted the flood control helpline early on Saturday morning, and a rescue team was dispatched to the location. One of the rescued buffalos belonged to the Dheer breed, known for producing high-quality milk. Additionally, there were approximately ten Gir breed cows, which are also in high demand for their milk across the country,” said an official leading the rescue efforts in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail