Yeida approves funds for key infra, industrial projects

GREATER NOIDA The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday took several key decisions during its 92nd board meeting while approving funds for crucial infrastructure and industrial projects to boost growth in the region.

According to officials, Yeida’s total receipts till July 31, 2025 in FY 2025-26 stood at ₹974.37 crore. This increased to ₹1,853.74 crore till July 31, 2026 in FY 2026-27 — a growth of 90.25% year-on-year. (HT Archive)

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The major decisions included creation of social and urban infrastructure, including a 500-acre Medical Hub in Sectors 13 and 14, a 480-acre University Township in Sector 14, a modern Mandi over approximately 36 acres in Sector 34, and a modern International Stadium over approximately 50 acres in Sector 23D in the Yeida region.

Yeida’s CEO RK Singh said the Authority is moving ahead with projects aligned with the state government’s vision for UP’s industrial development.

Financial performance shows 90% rise

According to officials, Yeida’s total receipts till July 31, 2025 in FY 2025-26 stood at ₹974.37 crore. This increased to ₹1,853.74 crore till July 31, 2026 in FY 2026-27 — a growth of 90.25% year-on-year.

Under the Industrial/Mixed Land Use Scheme alone, revenue receipts of ₹1,195.99 crore were achieved, which is 86.17% of the budget provision for the entire year said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Expenditure also saw a major increase and the total spending till July 31, 2025 was ₹1,308.57 crore, compared to ₹3,690.64 crore in the same period this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expenditure also saw a major increase and the total spending till July 31, 2025 was ₹1,308.57 crore, compared to ₹3,690.64 crore in the same period this year. {{/usCountry}}

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₹1,385 crore was spent last year on land acquisition and loan repayment, against ₹3,371 crore was spent this year on the same heads, officials said.

World-class Medical Hub in Sectors 13 & 14

Yeida has earmarked 500 acres in Sector-13 and Sector-14 for a Regional Medical Hub. The hub will include super-specialty hospitals, medical college, research center, AYUSH center, diagnostics and medical tourism facilities.

University Township and Mandi

480 acres in Sector-14 have been earmarked for a University Township. Additionally, 36 acres in Sector-34 have been set aside for a modern Mandi to provide better facilities to farmers.

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International Stadium and Bus Terminal

50 acres in Sector-23D have been identified for a modern International Stadium. Near Noida Airport, land in Sector-23C has also been identified for an International Bus Terminal for the convenience of industrialists, travellers and the public.

The board approved reserving 300 acres in Sector 6 for Taiwan City to attract Taiwan-based industries. Officials said this will strengthen investments in the electronics and technical manufacturing sector.

In line with the ‘Developed India @ 2047’ goal, 100-125 acres in Sector 6 will be developed as a dedicated Pharmaceutical Formulation Manufacturing Cluster. The cluster will house units for tablets, capsules, injectables, oral liquids and other dosage forms as per national and international GMP norms.

“This will attract national and international investment, create jobs and help develop UP as a leading Pharma Manufacturing Hub,” the CEO said.

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Yeida also approved setting up a Medical Device Testing Facility in the Medical Device Park under the US FDA’s ASCA scheme. A Technical Expert Committee will oversee the project.

The new facility will provide services like Electrical Safety, EMC, Software Validation and Sterilization as per international standards, benefiting MSMEs and boosting exports. The Authority also approved the construction of a culvert/minor bridge over the Karbun River at Chainage 161.21 in Agra district. The bridge will ensure smooth and safe movement on the service road during the monsoon when waterlogging causes major disruptions.

Revision of land purchase rates

Considering rapid industrial growth, the board approved revision of land purchase rates with farmers’ consent. For Phase-1 areas of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr, the rate has been increased by 6% from ₹4,300 per square metre (sqm) to ₹4,558 per sqm. An alternative option of claiming compensation at the rate of ₹4,037 per sqm and 7 per cent developed Abadi plot was also approved, the CEO said.

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Yeida official said these decisions will create new opportunities in healthcare, education, sports, manufacturing and agriculture, and further strengthen Noida International Airport’s connectivity with world-class infrastructure.

In a statement on the decision taken by the Yeida board, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, said, “Farmers have contributed their most valuable asset—their land—to make this unprecedented development possible. Therefore, as the value and economic potential of the region increase, it is only fair that farmers also receive an enhanced and equitable share of that growth.”

“Our endeavour is that farmers across Gautam Budh Nagar should receive fair compensation corresponding to the rapidly increasing land values and pace of development in the district,” he added.

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