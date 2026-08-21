Yeida finalises agency to prepare service master plan for Yamuna City

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has engaged an agency to help it prepare the Service Master Plan for its Yamuna City within three months, said officials on Thursday.

The plan, that will involve an expenditure of ₹3 crore for the job, will contain technical details of drains, sewage line, water infrastructure and other basic civic infrastructure (HT Archice)

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This plan, that will involve an expenditure of ₹3 crore for the job, will contain technical details of drains, sewage line, water infrastructure and other basic civic infrastructure, they added.

“The agency for the Service Master Plan has been selected and it will prepare and submit the master plan within the stipulated time,” said additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Manish Meena in a statement.

The plan will detail out the exact planning for the sewer, water and drainage system in the Yeida region’s Yamuna City, catering to the needs of the new urban areas, said officials, adding that the planning will have to be done considering the Master Plan 2041.

This master plan will be prepared keeping in mind future needs of population pressure, vehicular influx, generation of waste water, requirements of roads, green space, and density, among other things so that the city can be developed in a better way, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The selected company will survey the existing pipelines, drains, manholes, pumping stations and other structures and assess their capacity and shortcomings, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selected company will survey the existing pipelines, drains, manholes, pumping stations and other structures and assess their capacity and shortcomings, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with this, increasing population, industrial activities, land use, water bodies and environmental areas will also be taken into consideration, they added.

The objective is to make Yamuna City a future-ready, sustainable area with integrated urban infrastructure. Especially in view of the Noida International Airport and the proposed industrial development, adequate capacity for water, sewer and drainage will be ensured, they said.

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