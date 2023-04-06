No takers for film city project: Yeida

No filmmaker or company has applied during the tendering process for the film city project in Sector 21 as of April 4, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) discovered when it opened bids for the project. Yeida had invited offers from interested companies through a tender, and the application deadline was March 31.

On April 4, the Uttar Pradesh government and Yeida met in Lucknow to review the film city project’s tendering process. As a result, they decided to change the terms and conditions of the tender so that film companies would come to develop this project. Previously, Yeida planned to create the film city on 1,000 acres of land, but officials have said they will reduce the area to 250 acres if studies support it. According to officials, filmmaker KC Bodakia, and actors Rajinikanth and Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed interest in purchasing land to build their studios in written proposals.

“Following the tendering experience, the authority wishes to create a new tender to develop the film city. This decision was made at the Lucknow meeting. But before we prepare the new tender, we will send teams to Mumbai and southern film hubs to conduct research. The team’s officials will meet filmmakers, take their feedback, and then assist in creating a new tender that will entice filmmakers. We do not want to develop the area first and then allot plots, as Noida Film City did. Instead of the previous global tender, we will now float a local tender inviting domestic filmmakers,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

