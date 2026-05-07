Yeida signs MoU with Medical Excellence Japan

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Japanese organisation - Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) - for research and development, investment promotion, and technology transfer in the field of medical science, officials said.

Official said that Yeida and MEJ have decided to launch a series of activities to enhance collaboration in research and development (R&D) within the medical devices sector, including sharing information about the Yeida’s Medical Devices Park as a potential investment destination for Japanese companies. (HT Archive)

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The two sides aim to leverage their respective expertise and resources to advance innovation, investment, and technology exchange in the medical devices industry, said officials, adding that the MEJ is a leading organisation dedicated to promote Japanese healthcare expertise.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida, and Dr Kenji Shibuya, CEO of MEJ, signed the MoU at the Sector Omega I office.

“As per the agreement, the authority will contribute by providing the necessary infrastructure, regulatory facilitation, and investment support within the Medical Device Park in the authority’s area. The agreement will include land allocation, utilities, and policy incentives for investors. MEJ will bring in technical expertise, facilitate the involvement of Japanese medical technology firms, support research collaborations, and assist in knowledge transfer and capacity-building initiatives,” the CEO told HT after signing the MoU in the board room.

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{{^usCountry}} Both parties will also explore opportunities for financial commitments in the form of direct investments, joint funding programmes, and grants to accelerate the sector’s development, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both parties will also explore opportunities for financial commitments in the form of direct investments, joint funding programmes, and grants to accelerate the sector’s development, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A joint working group will be formed to oversee the implementation of this MoU. It will have representatives from both parties and shall convene regularly to monitor and assess progress, identify challenges, and propose appropriate solutions,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A joint working group will be formed to oversee the implementation of this MoU. It will have representatives from both parties and shall convene regularly to monitor and assess progress, identify challenges, and propose appropriate solutions,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Official said that Yeida and MEJ have decided to launch a series of activities to enhance collaboration in research and development (R&D) within the medical devices sector, including sharing information about the Yeida’s Medical Devices Park as a potential investment destination for Japanese companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Official said that Yeida and MEJ have decided to launch a series of activities to enhance collaboration in research and development (R&D) within the medical devices sector, including sharing information about the Yeida’s Medical Devices Park as a potential investment destination for Japanese companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This will also facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing in the field of medical innovation, and support and foster startups in the medical devices sector through joint initiatives, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will also facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing in the field of medical innovation, and support and foster startups in the medical devices sector through joint initiatives, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Yamuna authority is developing a 350-acre Medical Device Park at Sector 28 near Noida International Airport to position the region as a major manufacturing hub for medical equipment in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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