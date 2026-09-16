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Yeida to launch 19 plots for schools and corporate offices on Wed

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will launch a scheme on Wednesday, allotting 10 plots for schools and nine plots for corporate offices in sectors near the Noida International Airport, officials said on Tuesday

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 07:43:00 IST
By Vinod Rajput
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GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will launch a scheme on Wednesday, allotting 10 plots for schools and nine plots for corporate offices in sectors near the Noida International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted till October 16. The e-auction for the school plots will be organised on November 20, and for the corporate office plots on November 23. (HT Archive)
Applications for the scheme can be submitted till October 16. The e-auction for the school plots will be organised on November 20, and for the corporate office plots on November 23. (HT Archive)

The school plots will be located in Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22E, while all nine corporate office plots are located in Sector 22E, they said.

“Applications for the scheme can be submitted till October 16. The e-auction for the school plots will be organised on November 20, and for the corporate office plots on November 23,” said Shailendra Bhatia, the officer on special duty (OSD) Yeida.

The school plots, ranging from 8,000 sqm to 14,100 sqm, will have reserved prices ranging between from 14.22 crore and 23.41 crore, depending on size and location, said officials.

Two plots measuring 8,000 sqm each are available in Sectors 17 and 20, while two plots are located in Sector 18, they said.

The registration amount has been fixed at 10% of the reserved price, ranging from 1.42 crore to 2.34 crore. The largest school plot, measuring 14,100 sqm in Sector 18, has a reserved price of 23.41 crore, said officials.

Separately, Yeida will launch a scheme for allotment of corporate office plots in Sector 22E, earmarked as an institutional and corporate-office hub that is emerging as an important development zone around the airport.

Nine corporate office plots, each measuring 1,000 sqm, have been offered under the scheme. Eight plots have a reserved price of 5.44 crore each, while one plot has a reserved price of 6 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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