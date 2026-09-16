Yeida to launch 19 plots for schools and corporate offices on Wed

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will launch a scheme on Wednesday, allotting 10 plots for schools and nine plots for corporate offices in sectors near the Noida International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted till October 16. The e-auction for the school plots will be organised on November 20, and for the corporate office plots on November 23. (HT Archive)

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The school plots will be located in Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22E, while all nine corporate office plots are located in Sector 22E, they said.

“Applications for the scheme can be submitted till October 16. The e-auction for the school plots will be organised on November 20, and for the corporate office plots on November 23,” said Shailendra Bhatia, the officer on special duty (OSD) Yeida.

The school plots, ranging from 8,000 sqm to 14,100 sqm, will have reserved prices ranging between from ₹14.22 crore and ₹23.41 crore, depending on size and location, said officials.

Two plots measuring 8,000 sqm each are available in Sectors 17 and 20, while two plots are located in Sector 18, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, the Sector 18 offers another 14,100 sqm plot and a 9,400 sqm plot while Sector 20 has a 8,400 sqm plot. The Sector 22 located three plots, comprises one measuring 10,127 sqm, and two others of 10,115 sqms each, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, the Sector 18 offers another 14,100 sqm plot and a 9,400 sqm plot while Sector 20 has a 8,400 sqm plot. The Sector 22 located three plots, comprises one measuring 10,127 sqm, and two others of 10,115 sqms each, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The registration amount has been fixed at 10% of the reserved price, ranging from ₹1.42 crore to ₹2.34 crore. The largest school plot, measuring 14,100 sqm in Sector 18, has a reserved price of ₹23.41 crore, said officials.

Separately, Yeida will launch a scheme for allotment of corporate office plots in Sector 22E, earmarked as an institutional and corporate-office hub that is emerging as an important development zone around the airport.

Nine corporate office plots, each measuring 1,000 sqm, have been offered under the scheme. Eight plots have a reserved price of ₹5.44 crore each, while one plot has a reserved price of ₹6 crore.