Yeida to launch residential, industrial plot scheme on February 20

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it will launch a residential and industrial plot scheme on February 20.

Under the scheme, residential plots will be available in sectors 18, 20 and 22D, among other areas. Industrial plots will be offered in sectors 29, 32 and others.

“We will allot these residential and industrial plots via a lucky draw after applicants submit their forms within the stipulated time frame. The lucky draw will be carried out in March-end,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

Officials said the scheme is intended for those looking for small plots in the two categories.

Residential plots will be available in sizes of 60 square metres (sqm), 90 sqm, 300 sqm and a few plots of 4,000 sqm. The industrial plots to be offered will be 450 sqm, 800 sqm, 1,200 sqm, 3,000 sqm and 4,000 sqm, said officials.

“The maximum size of the industrial plots will be 4,000 sqm. We have offered mostly small-sized plots in the industrial scheme – of 450 or 800 sqm – as investors had asked for these. Similarly, we are catering to residents who want to purchase 60, 90, 120 and 150 sqm-sized plots around the Jewar airport site,” said Singh.

The Noida International Airport is scheduled to come up in Jewar along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway. The authority has been encouraging development around the site, with residential, commercial and industrial schemes being planned near the airport site.

The number of plots to be offered will be 1,000 for the residential scheme and 1,000 under the industrial scheme. Details such as how many plots will be available for which plot size will be provided in a brochure to be released Saturday. The rate for industrial plots is ₹6,700 per sqm and for residential plots it is ₹16,400 per sqm.

Tentatively, the last date to apply for the plots is March 25, 2021, said officials. After submission of forms and scrutiny, the authority will carry out the lucky draw under the supervision of a committee, said officials.