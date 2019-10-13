North civic body teachers to launch protest over non disbursal of salaries

cities

New Delhi: Teachers across the 760-odd schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday threatened to launch a protest over non-payment of salaries for the last two months — August and September, and demanded the immediate disbursal of their wages.

Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Teachers’ Association, said the teachers’ body has called a meeting regarding the issue on Monday. “Families of over 8,000 north corporation teachers are struggling to meet their ends during the festive season. Many teachers could not pay their rents and their children’s school fees. We have requested the authority to look in to the matter immediately,” he said.

Avtar Singh, mayor of the north corporation, said he will meet officials on Monday to work out a solution. “We have not received the second tranche of our yearly fund, which was supposed to come in September from the Delhi government and that’s why we are not being able to disburse the salaries. We are in talks with the government and trying to fix the issue. We have not be able to release salaries to sanitation workers as well. I am trying to get the amount for salaries released before Diwali,” he said.

A senior official in the Delhi government said, “The government has already started the process of fund transfer to the corporation. The corporation still has enough funds to at least pay the salaries to its employees.”

Chairperson of Shikshak Nyay Manch, another teachers’ union of North corporation municipal schools,Kuldeep Singh Khatri, said that the group will hold a protest at the Civic Centre on October 21, if their salaries are not paid by then. “Teachers in the north corporation have not received their Diwali bonus for the last three years. And now the corporation is not even giving us the salaries. Where do we go? Our group has decided to lock down the Civic Centre on October 21 if our salaries don’t come by then,” he said.

