Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey arrested in Bihar

Notorious interstate contract killer Dhanji Pandey alias Dhananjay Pandey was arrested by Bihar police from his native Karup village under Kargahar police station area of Rohtas district on Saturday night.

Pandey was wanted in more than 15 cases of murder, loot, attack and extortion in bordering districts of Bihar, Jharkand and Uttar Pradesh. He was infamous for his cold-blooded approach and for not missing his targets of contract killing, often done in broad daylight, police said.

Successfully dodging three states’ police and continued involvement in murder, loot and extortion cases, made his name synonymous with terror for the people living in his area of operation. Courts in Rohtas and Kaimur had issued warrants of attachments against the criminal in seven cases, police said.

He had committed last murder in Rohtas district in 2017 when he shot dead businessman Jhunni Lal Chaudhary in Kargahar market.

On a tip off that Pandey was to arrive at his native village to participate in a family function, a police team led by Kargahar SHO, Sushant Kumar Mandal, raided his house and arrested him in the night, superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said.

Rohtas police had contacted their UP and Jharkhand counterparts for information on Pandey’s criminal antecedents and senior police and intelligence officers were interrogating him for information about his associates and white collared people who were providing him shelter and support in the three states, Bharti said.