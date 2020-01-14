Now, book tickets for monuments via app

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:21 IST

LUCKNOW: As part of Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) initiative to boost tourism, people will now be able to book tickets for entry to heritage structures on ‘Book My Show’.

This will help people beat long queues, said officials.

“It’s a simple process. One has to download the mobile app, which was so far meant for booking movie tickets. People can book tickets of the structures as they book movie tickets,” said an official with ASI (Lucknow cricle).

Users can get entry to the monument after showing the payment receipt on their mobile phone. Tickets can be booked for around 110 protected structures, including Residency, Kalinjar Fort, Rani Jhansi Fort, Agra Fort, Raj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

Indu Prakash, superintending archaeologist, ASI (Lucknow circle), said: “It is part of ASI’s scheme under which heritage sites are being promoted to boost tourism.”