e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / Now, book tickets for monuments via app

Now, book tickets for monuments via app

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: As part of Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) initiative to boost tourism, people will now be able to book tickets for entry to heritage structures on ‘Book My Show’.

This will help people beat long queues, said officials.

“It’s a simple process. One has to download the mobile app, which was so far meant for booking movie tickets. People can book tickets of the structures as they book movie tickets,” said an official with ASI (Lucknow cricle).

Users can get entry to the monument after showing the payment receipt on their mobile phone. Tickets can be booked for around 110 protected structures, including Residency, Kalinjar Fort, Rani Jhansi Fort, Agra Fort, Raj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

Indu Prakash, superintending archaeologist, ASI (Lucknow circle), said: “It is part of ASI’s scheme under which heritage sites are being promoted to boost tourism.”

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities