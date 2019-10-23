Now, red entries in revenue records for stubble burning in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:03 IST

Expediting the anti-stubble burning campaign, the district administration has started making red entries in the revenue records of farmers found burning crop residue burning.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said 56 sites of stubble burning have been detected in the district this season and revenue department officials have been instructed to make red entries in the land records of habitual offenders.

Reiterating the commitment of the state government to completely eliminate the menace of stubble burning, he said the government is providing subsidised modern agriculture apparatus for efficacious management of crop residue and thus these must be used. He also told officials of the agriculture department to check the usage of apparatus such as rotavator, happy seeder and super straw management system.

Emphasising on the monitoring mechanism, Dayalan said the Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) initiated the process of issuing fines to those found indulging in stubble burning and so far seven challans have been issued. Ordering a physical verification of these sites, the DC also said rallies and awareness events are being conducted to sensitise the farmers about the ill-effects of residue burning. He added that written agreements have been taken from government officials and employees stating that they would not burn paddy straw and other crop residue on their own land.

Dayalan said nodal officers have been deputed in paddy growing villages across the district.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 01:01 IST