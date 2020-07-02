e-paper
Home / Cities / Officials manhandled: Seeking arrests, LIT staff goes on strike in Ludhiana

Officials manhandled: Seeking arrests, LIT staff goes on strike in Ludhiana

The staff rued that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, but no arrests were made yet.

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Residents of Model House arguing with police during an anti-encroachment drive by LIT in the area on Tuesday.
Residents of Model House arguing with police during an anti-encroachment drive by LIT in the area on Tuesday. (HT File)
         

Two days after Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials were allegedly slapped and threatened during an anti-encroachment drive in Model House area here, the LIT staff went on strike on Thursday, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The staffers rued that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, Ravinder Sonu, but he has not been arrested yet. The staff members also met deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal over the issue.

LIT executive engineer Buta Ram said, “Following a complaint submitted by assistant engineer Mandeep Singh, the police have lodged an FIR against the accused and some other persons, but no arrests have been made in the case. Due to this, the office and field staff have refused to join duty till Ravinder is arrested. The DC and CP have assured the staff of immediate action, but the strike would continue till the arrest is made.”

Model Town station house officer Rajanpal said, “The police have already booked Ravinder and six other unidentified persons under sections 353 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant), 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC. The accused are on the run and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

The LIT had to postpone the anti-encroachments drive organised to raze illegal structures from 3.03 acres of land in the Model House area on Tuesday. Ravinder and his family members had allegedly opposed the drive and Ravinder had slapped executive engineer Jagdev Singh.

