One of three held in theft at Nakoda Jewellers involved in 117 cases

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:54 IST

PUNE One of the three men arrested for the theft at a jewellery shop in Aundh is involved in 117 other cases, according to Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of Pune police.

The man has been identified as Paitarsingh alias Pavitrasingh Gabbarsingh Taak, 19, a resident of Anandnagar in Ramtekdi, Hadapsar. Others arrested in the case include Nishant Anil Nanavare, 22, a resident of Tadiwala road, Hrushikesh Tanaji Atkar, 20, a resident of Tukainagar, Wadgaon Budrukh.

While Taak has confessed to his involvement in 117 cases, the police have found a record of 86 cases registered against him in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural police jurisdiction. While Nanavare has a record of twwo crimes, Atkar has a record of 16 cases registered against him.

“Taak started committing crimes like robbery, theft and dacoity when he was 12-13 years of age,” said joint CP Shisave.

The three were arrested for the theft at Nakoda Jewellers in Aundh. A case in the matter was registered at Chaturshrungi police station. However, officials from Hadapsar and Yerawada police stations were also involved in the investigation.

The three were found two days ago in a stolen Tata Tiago car near the railway crossing in Manjri, based on information received by the police. They were found in possession of 1,100-grammes pf gold, 38 kg silver, 13 stolen cars and five stolen two-wheeler vehicles, according to the police.

“We are on a lookout for two others in the case. One of those two and Atkar had come to the shop a few days before the theft and conducted a recce of the shop by posing as customers. They had come on a two-wheeler then. When they came for the theft, they were in a car,” said senior police inspector Raghunath Jadhav of Hadapsar police station.

The jewellery found in their possession is from the theft at Nakoda jewellers.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chatuhashrungi police station.

The three are now in police custody as the police are on a lookout for two others in the case.