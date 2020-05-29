Only passengers with confirmed tickets allowed on railway platform: Mohali admn

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:44 IST

In line with the guidelines issued by the Punjab health and family welfare department, regarding people travelling by train, the Mohali administration has permitted only passengers with confirmed tickets to enter the railway platform to avoid crowding.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said no attendants will be allowed on the platform, and while boarding all passengers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The passengers will undergo health screening before being allowed on the platform, and therefore, should reach the station 45 minutes before departure time.

They must download the COVA app and use it to generate an e-pass for a smooth exit from the railway station on reaching their destination.

If a passenger doesn’t have a mobile phone or is unable to generate the e-pass, they can show a valid ID proof, including Aaadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID or any other ID proof issued by the government.

Such passengers will submit a self-declaration form to the health team deputed for screening at a designated place at the railway station.

Symptomatic or high-risk passengers will be taken to a health facility for testing. All others will undergo home quarantine for 14 days, monitor their health status and report to the nearest health facility on helpline 104 in case they develop any coronavirus symptoms.

Passengers with a return ticket scheduled before the completion of the home quarantine period will be allowed to return only if asymptomatic.