e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Only passengers with confirmed tickets allowed on railway platform: Mohali admn

Only passengers with confirmed tickets allowed on railway platform: Mohali admn

Move aimed at avoiding unnecessary crowding. No attendants allowed on platforms

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
While boarding all passengers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
While boarding all passengers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

In line with the guidelines issued by the Punjab health and family welfare department, regarding people travelling by train, the Mohali administration has permitted only passengers with confirmed tickets to enter the railway platform to avoid crowding.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said no attendants will be allowed on the platform, and while boarding all passengers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The passengers will undergo health screening before being allowed on the platform, and therefore, should reach the station 45 minutes before departure time.

They must download the COVA app and use it to generate an e-pass for a smooth exit from the railway station on reaching their destination.

If a passenger doesn’t have a mobile phone or is unable to generate the e-pass, they can show a valid ID proof, including Aaadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID or any other ID proof issued by the government.

Such passengers will submit a self-declaration form to the health team deputed for screening at a designated place at the railway station.

Symptomatic or high-risk passengers will be taken to a health facility for testing. All others will undergo home quarantine for 14 days, monitor their health status and report to the nearest health facility on helpline 104 in case they develop any coronavirus symptoms.

Passengers with a return ticket scheduled before the completion of the home quarantine period will be allowed to return only if asymptomatic.

top news
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In