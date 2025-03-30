1 dead, 7 injured as Bangalore-Kamakhya express train derails near Cuttack

One passenger died and sevene others injured when at least 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday. Rescue operation underway after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday. (PTI)

“We have received one body apart from some injured passengers. Three teams of doctors have been engaged in treating the injured passengers,” administrative officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Subash Chandra Ray, said. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

East Coast Railway officials said the derailment occurred at 11.54 am though the cause of the derailment is yet to be determined. “Right now, our focus is on diverting stranded trains on this route and providing necessary facilities to affected passengers at the derailment site. A special train will be arranged for their evacuation,” said Ashok Kumar Mishra, chief public relations officer of East Coast Railways.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and railway medical team along with accident relief train with emergency medical equipment are at the spot. “Stretchers are being used to carry the elderly. They will depart in a special train,” he added.

Fire service DG Sudhansu Sarangi said it was challenging to reach the spot in the absence of proper road. “150 firefighters are at the spot and all passengers have been rescued,” he said.

“As the mishap occurred on the downline, restoration work is our priority so that normal train services can resume. All the 11 AC coaches of the train have derailed. A detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the derailment,” the chief PRO of ECoR said. Three trains have been diverted due to the mishap.

The passengers who got off the derailed train alleged that no arrangement for drinking water was made by the Railways. “We do not know why train mishaps are frequently occurring in Odisha. We are hearing that some work was going on and it was not done properly because of which the mishap occurred,” said a passenger.