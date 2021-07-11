Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 1 held for Ara contractor’s murder
others

1 held for Ara contractor’s murder

A notorious criminal wanted in murder of a young contractor was arrested from Kuberchak area under Koilwar police station in Ara district late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
HT Image

A notorious criminal wanted in murder of a young contractor was arrested from Kuberchak area under Koilwar police station in Ara district late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police seized one country-made pistol, five cartridges and his mobile phone from his possession.

Bhojpur SP Rakesh Kumar Dubey said the arrested accused, who hails from Rohtas district, confessed to his involvement in the contractor’s murder that took place on July 4 over an encroachment dispute.

The arrested accused has a criminal antecedent and is facing about a dozen cases, including murder, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP