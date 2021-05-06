1 killed, 1 injured as gangs clash on Sinhagad road

PUNE A man was killed while another was grievously injured after a group of men were attacked late on Wednesday night by another group, over local rivalry, in Raikar Mala, Sinhagad road.

The deceased has been identified as Sham Sontakke (24) and the injured as Yogesh Chavan (20), who is also the complainant in the case.

Sontakke, Chavan and their friends decided to drink alcohol and were heading towards an open ground in Raikar Mala. That is when a group of five-six men, who have had fights with them earlier, arrived and started attacking the group with blades and rods, according to the complaint.

The police are on the lookout for the group of assailants. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws was registered at Sinhagad road police station.

67-year-old found bludgeoned to death in Camp

PUNE: A 67-year-old pavement dweller was found bludgeoned to death in the Modikhana area of Camp on Thursday.

The man was identified as Ismail Sayyed (67) and had made a hut to sleep under along a footpath. He was found dead inside it.

“Someone has used a blunt object to hit him in the head. It seems to have happened late last night. He picked scrap to make a living and lived on the street,” said senior inspector Ashok Kadam of Lashkar police station.

The man had blunt force injuries on his head when he was found. While his hut is not under CCTV coverage, there are two cameras that cover the entryway to the spot. The police are checking footage from both the cameras.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Lashkar police station.