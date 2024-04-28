1 killed, 3 injured in fresh gunfight in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

One person was killed, and three others were injured in a fresh incident of gunfight between armed groups in Kangpokpi district of strife-torn Manipur during the early hours of Sunday, officials said. CRPF personnel carrying a coffin containing the body of their colleague, who was killed in a suspected militant attack in the Naranseina area of Bishnupur district, outside a hospital mortuary in Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

The deceased, identified as Lammang Kipgen (44), a Kuki ‘village volunteer’ (armed civilian), was killed at Leimakhong around 2.30am when the area was attacked by armed miscreants.

Accusing Meiteis armed miscreants of being responsible for the death, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki group based in Kangpokpi, has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the district from 12pm to 12am on Sunday.

There’s no clarity yet on the identity of the three injured.

Sunday’s incident comes a day after two CRPF personnel were killed, and two others were injured in an attack by armed miscreants at Naransena in Bishnupur district of the state.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between Meiteis, who are a majority in Imphal Valley, and Kuki-Zo tribals, who are dominant in a few hill districts, since May last year. The violence has claimed at least 223 lives and displaced around 50,000 people.