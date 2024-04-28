 2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

PTI |
Apr 28, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur on Saturday.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Two CRPF jawans killed in Manipur (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)
Two CRPF jawans killed in Manipur (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang Police Station area, they said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

Watch: Manipur Bleeds Again: Militants Rain Bullets On CRPF Camp For Two Hours After Polling Ends; 2 Killed

He also said the deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam's Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

"The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger," the officer said.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

Read more: Manipur: Three blasts damage bridge in Kangpokpi days before phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls

Massive search operations are underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain."

Meanwhile, security forces destroyed three bunkers and recovered four firearms during a series of search operations launched in Churachandpur district in the aftermath of the attack on CRPF personnel, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Manipur Police, the "search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts".

Firearms were recovered from Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur district, the statement said, adding "three bunkers were also dismantled in these areas".

These areas are at elevated hill positions and located near Naranseina where the attack on the CRPF outpost took place.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On