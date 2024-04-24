Manipur: Three blasts damage bridge in Kangpokpi days before phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls

Three medium-intensity blasts have been reported to have damaged a bridge in Manipur's Kangpokpi district overnight, spanning Tuesday to Wednesday. The blasts occurred near Saparmeina along National Highway-2, connecting Imphal to Nagaland's Dimapur. Security personnel stand guard in front of their armoured vehicle in Imphal, Manipur. (Reuters)

This comes two days before the second phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place in parts of Outer Manipur.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At approximately 1:15am near Sapormeina in Kangpokpi district, the incident occurred, as reported by a security official, The Indian Express reported.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far and investigations are ongoing, the official added. Security forces have sealed the spot along with nearby areas and checking is underway at additional bridges.

Restrictions were imposed on the movement of heavy causing trouble for commuters in the area, India Today NE said.

During the first phase of polling on April 19, incidents of violence were reported in parts of Manipur as miscreants fired at a polling booth in the state causing panic and disturbances. EVMs were destructed and coercion and intimidation allegations were levelled in some parts.

Following the culmination of the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur Ramananda Nongmeikapam declared that re-polling would be held at the 11 polling stations within the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22. These booths include those at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.

In Imphal East, an elderly man was also injured after some miscreants shot at him.

On Monday evening, clashes erupted between village volunteers representing two conflicting communities in the Imphal West district of Manipur, which has been plagued by ethnic violence. According to police, there have been no reported casualties thus far, but both sides have been using sophisticated firearms in gun battles, PTI reported.