1 lakh aspirants from 13 dists register for Agniveer rally in Kanpur

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:32 PM IST

The districts being covered by the rally include -- Lucknow, Gonda, Unnao, Barabanki, Kannauj, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Nearly 1 lakh candidates have registered for the Agniveer recruitment rally that is set to begin at Kanpur’s Armarena Stadium on Thursday. The rally, which will continue till November 10, is being held for the youth of 13 districts under Recruitment Office headquarters, Lucknow.

Ahead of the rally, the district administration has said that it is providing all support for its smooth progression. As per the Agnipath scheme, selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for four years in Indian Armed Forces.

