Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 1 million fewer women than men vaccinated in Pune district
others

1 million fewer women than men vaccinated in Pune district

PUNE A stark disparity between men and women vaccine beneficiaries is seen in Pune district, as one million fewer women have been vaccinated as compared to men
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A stark disparity between men and women vaccine beneficiaries is seen in Pune district, as one million fewer women have been vaccinated as compared to men.

The difficulty in access for women to get the vaccine and also misconceptions about side effects on the menstrual cycle and fertility, has led to fewer women stepping out to get the vaccine.

Even as 4.8 million men have got the vaccine, only 3.8 million women have got the jab.

As per the CoWin website as of Tuesday evening, Pune district has reported 8.739 million vaccinations in total, of which 6.294 million have got the first dose and 2.444 million have got both doses.

Of these 8.739 million, 4.865 million are men and 3.871 million are women. A nominal 1,756 are from the third gender. This disparity among women beneficiaries when compared to men highlights the difficulties women face when it comes to access to healthcare.

Kiran Moghe, president of the Pune Zilla Kamgaar Sanghatana and a women’s rights activist said, “There is a gender diparity among men and women with regards to vaccines and there could be multiple reasons for the same. Based on our experience we have found that women consider their own health as secondary and so when free vaccines at government centres are not available, or located very far, then they prefer to delay it or ignore it.”

RELATED STORIES

“Cost becomes a deterrent and so the government needs to take remedial steps like easy access to vaccine centres and also more government centres. We found that in Pune, house workers hesitate to get the vaccines due to misconceptions about side effects of the vaccine and that even a day’s off would mess with their finances and so they avoid taking the vaccine.”

The gender disparity is not exclusive to Pune. At the state level, of the 64 million doses administered, 29.3 million have been given to women and 34.7 million have been given to men. With regards to the third gender only 11,691 have been vaccinated in Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ganesh festival: Traders claim business down by 50% as compared to last year

UP police security dept gets ISO certification

Pune’s eight major Ganesh mandals appeal for online darshan to be preferred option

Allahabad University convocation: List of 304 students to be awarded medals finalised
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP