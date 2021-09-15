Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 10 day e-training on aquatic animal health management concludes at GADVASU
others

10 day e-training on aquatic animal health management concludes at GADVASU

As many as 90 participants got an opportunity to interact with eminent scientists of global repute working on different aspects of aquatic animal health management like aqua-genomics, antimicrobial resistance, vaccines, and environmental health
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The programme was also live streamed on social media for interested candidates across the globe. (HT File)

A ten-day-long e-training on ‘Recent advances in aquatic animal health and environment management for sustainable aquaculture’ organised by the College of Fisheries (COF) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Tuesday.

The training was organised under ICAR-NFDB-‘National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases’ (NSPAAD) of the department of fisheries, ministry of fisheries animal husbandry and dairying (MoFAHD), GOI.

As many as 90 participants got an opportunity to interact with eminent scientists of global repute working on different aspects of aquatic animal health management like aqua-genomics, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), vaccines, and environmental health.

The programme was also live streamed on social media for interested candidates across the globe.

Highlighting the significance of health management in special reference to intensive aquaculture systems, the programme conducted sessions on current and emerging diseases in fish and shrimp; diagnostic tools; prophylaxis; and treatments apropos of one health, surveillance, AMR, alternatives to antibiotics, genomics, environmental wellbeing, food safety, and trading.

RELATED STORIES

Course director Vaneet Inder Kaur informed that Dr IS Azad, a research scientist at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, presented the key recommendations in the valedictory session.

Highlighting the contribution of the fisheries sector in national GDP and export sector, chief guest Rajiv Siwach, chief general manager, NABARD, Regional Office (Punjab), proposed that GADVASU and NABARD take up a collaborative R&D programme for socio-economic development of the farming community and economic growth of the region.

Guest of honour Vijaykumar Yargal, executive director, NFDB, discussed food and environmental safety concerns in aquaculture, with emphasis on responsible health management interventions.

JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU, highlighted the pivotal role of the scientific fraternity in the responsible expansion of the sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PAU holds virtual kisan mela at regional research station in Gurdaspur

Ludhiana schools celebrate Hindi Diwas

Ludhiana: Police posts to be abolished, change of jurisdiction in the offing

Haryana Roadways employees come in support of protesting Punjab Roadways contractual staff
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP