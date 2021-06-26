Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 10 minors rescued in East Champaran
others

10 minors rescued in East Champaran

A joint team of the labour department and Piprakothi police rescued 10 minors from separate commercial establishments in East Champaran on Saturday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

A joint team of the labour department and Piprakothi police rescued 10 minors from separate commercial establishments in East Champaran on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team, led by labour superintendent Rajesh Ranjan, raided as many as 10 commercial establishments at Piprakothi and rescued 10 children engaged in menial works for the past many months.

“All the rescued children have been sent to Bal Grih (children’s home) in Motihari, “ said Rakesh Ranjan.

Other sources in the labour department said that the rescued children belong to East Champaran and its neighbouring districts. “How and under what circumstances they reached there are being investigated,” said an official.

A case was yet to be registered in this connection till the time of filing of this report. “No arrests have been made. Arrangement for their antigen test is being done,” said labour superintendent

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP