10 more lose battle to virus as Ludhiana records 437 new cases

Ten more people lost their lives to Covid-19 even as 437 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. This is the highest single-day count of casualties as well as fresh infections since the district witnessed its Covid peak in September last year.

It is for the ninth consecutive day that the district logged more than 300 daily cases.

The new fatalities took the district’s toll to 1,118, while cumulative case count has climbed to 33,410. A total of 29,439 persons have so far recovered, leaving 2,853 active cases.

Since the beginning of the year, the district has recorded a total of 6, 294 positive cases.

The fatalities include a 66-year-old man from Salem Tabri, a 75-year-old man from Jagroan, a 76-year-old man from Shivaji Nagar, a 50-year-old man from Macchiwara, a 60-year-old man from BRS Nagar, a 62-year-old man from Sahnewal, a 70-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman from Tibba Road, a 56-year-old woman from Sahnewal and a 82-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands to keep themselves as well as others around them safe.

He said that on Sunday, over 4, 669 samples were sent for testing and 500 persons were sent for home quarantine. The number of persons currently under home quarantine in the district is 5, 207.

Five teachers among those infected

The new cases include five teachers in various schools of the district. The teachers are from SBD School, Dadahur, Government School, Rajewal, NM Jain Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar and two from Gurusar Sudhar College.

1,000 cases added to tally in 3 days alone

The district has added 1,000 cases to its tally in merely three days. It was on March 25 that the Covid count had crossed the 32,000-mark.

4, 792 received the vaccine today

On Sunday, a total of 4, 792 people showed up for vaccination at various government and private health facilities in Ludhiana. The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year. Since then, 28, 151 healthcare workers have received the first shot and 16, 612 got the second dose. Over 27, 616 frontline workers have also got the first dose, while 5, 048 have been immunised with the second dose as well. As many as 43, 098 senior citizens have turned up for vaccination since March 1, while the number of inoculated residents, aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities, is 22, 907.