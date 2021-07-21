Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 10 new infections, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area
others

10 new infections, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area

The UT has not recorded any casualty for the last 15 days. On Tuesday, the city’s daily positivity rate was reported at 0.28%. At present, 42 active patients are under isolation in Chandigarh.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Panchkula added only one infection to the tally while Chandigarh and Mohali logged to four and five cases respectively. (HT PHOTO)

The tricity recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday. Panchkula added only one infection to the tally while Chandigarh and Mohali logged to four and five cases respectively.

The sole case from Panchkula was reported from Sector 15. The district currently has 21 active cases. As per officials, 906 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Its positivity rate stood at 0.1% and recovery rate was at 98.7% on the day.

In Mohali, eight patients recovered from the disease, taking the active case count down to 41. This is Mohali’s lowest single-day active case count of the year so far.

