10 persons issued vaccination certificate without getting the jab in Jamshedpur

The third round of Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years hit a hitch at the outset after at least 10 persons were issued vaccination certificates without being administered the dose in Jamshedpur on Friday, as vials “broke”, officials said.

“At least 10 persons were not given Covaxin dose at the vaccination centre at Tata Workers’ Union School in Kadma because vials broke after falling on the ground. They will be given the jab in the first session of 9am-11am on Saturday,” Abhishek Kumar, district vaccine manager, said. However, the 10 persons, who were duly registered on Co-Win app, were issued the vaccination certificate.

Following the incident, a fresh batch of Covaxin vials were sent to the centre, but the computer operator and nurses allegedly left by 4.32pm, hours before the session ending time of 6pm, said district vaccination nodal officer Dr BN Usha and incident commander at the centre Chandradeo Prasad. However, the computer operator Anay denied the allegation.

“We were told to come at 9am Saturday after the vials broke. We still waited for over an hour as we were told another batch of vials were on way. But, the nurses left around 4.30pm after a computer operator called them repeatedly,” one of the 10 registered vaccine beneficiaries Gautam Dubey said.

Earlier in the day, the third phase of the vaccination drive in the city started with first dose to one Rekha Singh and Trishit Mazumder at the vaccination center at St Roberts School in Parsudih.

The city administration targeted to vaccinate 3,500 persons on the first day at 13 centres.

Meanwhile, BJP leders Dinesh Kumar, Anil Modi and Devendra Singh demanded to increase the number of centres in the city, given its population of over 10 lakh. “There’s not a single centre in Jamshedpur (East) assembly segment, while there are two in the health minister’s assembly segment Jamshedpur (West) alone,” said Kumar.