Farmers getting ready to depart from the Kalajhar toll plaza in Punjab’s Sangrur to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
100 busloads of farmers leave Sangrur for UP mahapanchayat

Farmers, all under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), claimed before leaving for the show of strength that they will motivate more UP farmers also to oppose the anti-farmer laws of the Centre
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Sangrur Over 100 busloads of farmers from the Malwa area departed for Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), from the Kalajhar toll plaza on Saturday to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ to be held on Sunday (September 5).

Farmers, all under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), claimed before leaving for the show of strength that they will motivate more UP farmers also to oppose the anti-farmer laws of the Central government.

Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, a senior leader of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said, “Farmers will attend a mahapanchayat in massive numbers in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. Punjab’s farmers have been holding protests opposite the offices of corporate houses and toll plazas. Now, we will motivate UP residents to fight against the anti-people policies of the BJP government.”

