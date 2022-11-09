100 people fall sick in Sardhana after drinking dirty water

Over 100 people have fallen sick after drinking contaminated water in the past two days in Chamaran locality of Sardhana town in the district.

Many sick people are undergoing treatment at the community health centre (CHC) in Sardhana while a few critically ill people have been admitted to private hospitals in Meerut.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan visited the CHC along with district magistrate Deepak Meena and enquired about the health of the people. Dr Mohan speculated that drinking water might have got contaminated during the pipeline repair work in the locality, causing people to fall sick.

He said that treatment of sick people is undergoing at the CHC and the condition of those admitted to private hospitals is also improving. However, he avoided giving the number of sick people and said “A report was being prepared”.

Samajwadi party leader Atul Pradhan is MLA from Sardhana constituency who defeated BJP leader Sangeet Som in the previous Assembly election. Pradhan visited the CHC and ensured that people get adequate treatment. Speaking to HT over phone he said, “I am spending maximum time at the CHC to take care of the sick.”

Former MLA Sangeet Som also visited the CHC and enquired about the health of people. He also asked health officials to provide adequate treatment to sick people.

The scared people have stopped drinking water supplied through the pipeline and are buying packaged drinking water. They said that water of white colour was being supplied in the locality for the past three days. They lodged a complaint with the municipal corporation but they didn’t pay heed to it.

Sub divisional magistrate of Sardhana, Satyaprakash, said that clean drinking water is being supplied in the locality through tankers. He further said that teams have also been directed to check leakage in pipelines and to repair them immediately.