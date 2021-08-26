100% staff, 50% students in Srinagar colleges vaccinated

Almost 100% staff of city colleges and nearly 50% students enrolled in all government degree colleges of Srinagar have been vaccinated against Covid-19, which may soon pave way for opening of colleges for on-campus classes in the district, officials said.

A meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad, was held in the district on Tuesday to review the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination process. Principals of various city colleges and officials of the health department were present at the meeting

An official spokesperson said, “The DC was informed that almost 100% college staff and nearly 50% of students enrolled in Government Degree Colleges in the district have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. A process is on to cover the remaining students.”

On Sunday, chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, after reviewing the Covid situation, had issued an order stating that the government shall consider phased reopening of educational institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved.

Following this, the Srinagar DC had asked all principals to ensure that students enrolled in their respective colleges are vaccinated. “This will help protect the college staff as well as students from contracting the virus. Besides, it creates an atmosphere to start offline classes, and ultimately keep colleges open,” Asad said.

The DC further called for holding seminars and counselling sessions regarding the importance of Covid-19 vaccination. “Students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of higher education classes physically,” Asad said.

Later, the DC held a separate meeting with senior officers of the district administration, CMO and zonal medical officers (ZMOs) and reviewed the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the 18-44 age group, Covid containment measures and other aspects undertaken to effectively tackle the spread of the deadly virus.

Asad asked all ZMOs to work towards covering the maximum population and also hold special drives during wee hours for the convenience of people who are not available during office hours.

The ZMOs were further directed to increase the average rate of per day vaccinations in order to achieve the set targets.

The DC asked all officials concerned to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenge of a possible third wave.

He also directed all officials concerned to keep a close check on social gatherings, including marriage functions, and take strict action against violators holding marriage parties without prior permission from the administration.