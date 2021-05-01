Home / Cities / Others / 100 villagers in Odisha’s Malkangiri fall sick after consuming lassi
100 villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri fall sick after consuming lassi

At least 100 people, including children, fell ill after consuming lassi at a market in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Friday, officials said
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:28 PM IST
At least 100 people, including children, fell ill after consuming lassi at a market in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Friday, officials said.

People of Kurti village under Padia block of Malkangiri had gone to weekly Kurti hat (fair) on Friday when they consumed lassi from a shop to beat the scorching heat. However, after returning home, most of them complained of severe stomach ache and started vomiting, the officials said.

“Around 60 of them turned serious around midnight and were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in critical conditions. We suspect either the lassi was spurious or the lassi seller put something in the beverage that contaminated it,” said Prafulla Nanda, Malkangiri chief district medical officer. “We have sent the sample of the beverage to a laboratory for tests,” he added.

The CDMO said after receiving the information, a medical team reached the area and took stock of the situation. A fire service team has also been pressed into service to move the critical patients to the hospital.

“The condition of most of the patients is stable now. They were admitted to the hospital in time and provided quality treatment,” said a doctor.

Locals said some poisonous insect may have fallen into the drink while it was being prepared.

