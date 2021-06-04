1000 samples to be collected in Lucknow during sero-survey

As the state government is all set to launch a massive sero survey in all 75 districts to ascertain prevalence of Covid infection from Friday, samples of people in the state capital will also be collected for three days under the exercise.

“About 1,000 samples will be taken in three categories and depending upon the need the number of samples will be increased,” said Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The three categories are urban and rural people who tested positive in first wave and those who contracted Covid infection in the second wave of the pandemic. The survey involves testing the blood serum to determine the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus. “The samples will be sent to the lab at the King George’s Medical University,” said a senior health official in Lucknow.

In September last, the state health department had conducted serological survey in eleven districts including Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Agra to understand development of antibodies among population.

“The tests are conducted on samples from the population selected via sampling techniques,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. If the samples are detected with sufficiently high quantities of antibody in people during sero sampling, it suggests that those people have been infected in the past.

The result of the sero sampling done in September last year suggested about one in five of the 16,000 people tested showed prevalence of antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen that causes the Covid-19 disease.