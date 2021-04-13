10,019 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune district reported 10,019 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Tuesday, as per the state health department.

A total of 17 deaths were reported in the district on Tuesday, with four in Pune rural, 12 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in the last 24 hours.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 6,71,426 Covid cases. Of this, 5,44,576 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,682 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,18,168 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 3,49,607 Covid cases and 4,901 deaths till Tuesday. Whereas PCMC reported 1,67,157 cases so far, and a total of 1,420 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,54,662 total cases so far and 2,308 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state health department, 31,624 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 28,66,097 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 81.44%.

Across Maharashtra, 60,212 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 281 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.66%.

Currently 32,94,398 people are in home quarantine and 30,399 people are in institutional quarantine.