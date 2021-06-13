105 gardens reopen in the city on Monday with strict rules

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, will be re-open 105 of the 204 gardens in the city.

Sarasbaug’s horticulture area, Chitranjan Vatika, Nanasaheb Peshwe Udyan (gaden), MaharanaPratap Udyan, Panchvati Vanikaran, and Gul Poonawalla Udyan are some of the gardens that will reopen for the public.

These gardens will be open only for walking and jogging

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PMC had closed all gardens and parks from March 23, 2020. Now that the city is “unlocking”, horticulturists and gardeners are sprucing up the gardens to welcome people on June 14.

Madhukar Munde, gardener at Chitranjan Vatika, is at work the day before the reopening. “We have been working in shifts to make sure the garden looks pleasant for the public when they walk in. We have a watchman who will be at the main gate to see that people are following the protocol of wearing masks and also to check on social distancing. We will not allow groups to sit on the patios and benches, and will not allow people to loiter,” said Munde.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent, PMC garden department, said, “We are opening 105 gardens of which 34 gardens in wards 20, 21, 1, 2, 6, 5, 4, 8, 9 and 7 will be open only in the morning from 6 am to 9 am. These gardens are equipped with jogging tracks and are large, while the rest of the gardens on the list of 105 will be open in the morning, as well as in the evening from 4 pm to 7pm.”

He added, “We are still following the protocol of no seating on benches inside the garden. No using gym equipment and not allowing those above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 inside.”

Vikram Mohite, a resident of Model colony, is thrilled with the news of gardens reopening. “It has been almost two months that we haven’t stepped into the Chitranjan Vatika, and I have been a regular morning walker. As an alternative, I was walking along the road, but it’s not the same. Walking in the garden is a very pleasant experience.”