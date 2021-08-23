Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 107 fresh Covid cases in J&K
others

107 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 107 fresh novel coronavirus cases and one death related to the disease was reported in Jammu division
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The officials said that 47,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. (HT File)

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 107 fresh novel coronavirus cases and one death related to the disease was reported in Jammu division.

There were 62 cases in Kashmir and 45 in Jammu division. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 100 with active positive cases reaching 1,165.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 251 followed by Jammu with 113 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,18,635 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,202 and the death-toll to 4,402.

The officials said that 47,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP makes hay as Sidhu takes on Punjab govt on sugarcane prices

ED raids conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on Chennai outskirts

Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP