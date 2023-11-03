10-year-old boy’s life cut short in hit-and-run, mother & sister fight for survival

LUCKNOW In a hit-and-run incident, a speeding car collided with a scooter carrying a mother and two young children as they were returning from school, leading to the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy. The mother and the 8-year-old cousin of the boy are currently fighting for their lives while the driver of the car fled the scene.

Representational photo (PTI)

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday near the Eldeco Saubhagyam crossing within the PGI Police jurisdiction. Goldie Singh (33), the mother, was driving the scooter, with Utkarsh (10) and Nitya (8), as passengers.

Tragedy struck as a speeding car crashed into the family’s two-wheeler while they were crossing the intersection. Utkarsh, the elder son, succumbed to his injuries during the hospital treatment. Mother Goldie and sister Nitya were rushed to the PGI Trauma Centre with the assistance of Good Samaritans and local police.

Syed Ali Abbas, additional deputy commissioner of Police for the East zone, explained that the driver of the speeding car fled the scene, prompting the police to form two teams to apprehend the accused. Authorities are also reviewing footage from nearby cameras to assist in identifying the suspect.

Brijesh Chandra Tiwari, SHO of PGI, confirmed that a written complaint from the family has been received, and an FIR is being filed. Goldie’s condition is currently stable, while Nitya remains in critical condition.

As the family and the community grapple with this tragedy, the school teachers and their family members have gathered outside the trauma centre, offering support and condolences. Both Utkarsh and Nitya were students in the third grade at Lucknow Public School in Sector 9.

