11 in Delhi held for sending fake candidates to take police exam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have registered 14 cases and arrested 11 people for cheating by sending fake candidates to take the written examination for recruitment of constables, conducted in December 2020.

The fraud was detected during the physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT) of the candidates who had qualified the written test.

The PE&MT of 67,740 candidates are being conducted since June 28 at seven grounds at three locations across Delhi, said deputy commissioner of police (recruitment) Shweta Chauhan.

DCP Chauhan said that so far, 14 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at the Sonia Vihar police station against 21 suspects for impersonation and cheating. Out of them, 11 have been arrested in the cases, she said.

In the 14 cases, it is suspected that the candidates sent impersonators to appear for the computer-based examination conducted by staff selection commission for constable recruitment for Delhi Police held in December 2020 in their place.

“Since Delhi Police is conducting several stages of verification of candidates, these impersonators are being caught during physical test. It is suspected that gangs active in at least three different states are involved in these cases,” she said.