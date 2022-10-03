11 new value-added, 13 vocational courses to begin at Prof Rajendra Prasad (Rajju Bhaiya) University

As many as 11 new value-added and 13 vocational courses are all set to begin at Prof Rajendra Prasad (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj.

Varsity’s apex decision-making body—executive council (EC)— approved starting of these courses in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh on Saturday.

EC members approved the start of 11 value-added courses (value-based courses) and 13 vocational courses (skill development courses) from session 2022-23 itself. Along with this, approval was also given to the recommendations of the academic council for developed government-aided and government colleges affiliated with the university, as research centres, informed vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

Under the value-added courses, students would now have the option to pursue studies in cultural heritage and guidance for competitive examination in the ancient history department, disaster management in the geography department, financial literacy in the commerce department, Hindi grammar in the Hindi department, human rights and values in the political science department, life skill and personality development in the philosophy department, personality development in the department of management studies and department of defence studies, Sanskrit language skills in the department of Sanskrit as well as sustainable development course in the department of applied economics, he added.

Similarly, under the vocational courses, basics of defence journalism in the department of defence studies, communication skills and presentation skills in the department of management studies, computer application as well as soft skills and development in the department of commerce, entrepreneurship development in the department of applied economics, journalism and mass communication in the department of Hindi, political journalism in the department of political science, professional ethics in the department of philosophy, basics of remote sensing and GIS in the department of geography, astrology in the department of Sanskrit and tour guide courses in the department of ancient history would also now be available for the students.

In the EC meeting, along with giving permission to grant affiliation to 115 new colleges, it was also approved to withdraw the affiliation of two previously affiliated colleges. In the current session, it was also agreed to make the data of teachers of affiliated colleges online and to conduct physical verification of teachers as per requirement. It was decided to give financial assistance of a maximum of up to ₹40,000 and 15,000 per year to the teachers of the university to participate in international and national-level seminars respectively.

The Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhayya) University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state varsities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has a total of 653 colleges affiliated with it, including 339 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 76 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated with it.