11 Patiala villages 100% vaccinated against Covid

The district expects meet our target of 100% coverage of the entire rural population of 18+ age in one-and-a-half months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Women getting their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines at CHC Model Town, in Patiala. (HT FILE)

Patiala Eleven villages in the district have vaccinated their entire populations to give a huge fillip to the administration’s drive to fight the Covid virus. Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said the district administration had started with villages having vaccine coverage of 40% or above to improve their vaccination percentage.

“I hope these 11 villages would inspire others too and the state will be saved from the third wave of the pandemic. I expect to meet our target of 100% coverage of the entire rural population of 18+ age in one-and-a-half months,” he added.

The eleven villages that have met the target are Khokh, Mungo and Wazidri in Bhadson; Sainserwal, Theri, Shekhupura, Rasolpura Jora in Kauli (Patiala); Dudhan Sadhan in Dudhan Sadhan; Rampur Dugal in Patran; Ajit Nagar and Talwandi Kothe in Samana.

