110 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 110 fresh Covid-19 infections while a fresh death related to the disease was reported in Kashmir valley. There were 94 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 16 infections. The summer capital Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 52 cases. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 120 with active positive cases reaching 1,319.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 523 followed by Baramulla district with 142 active cases.

So far, 3,19,801 persons have recovered, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.24%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,25,529 and the death-toll stands at 4,409.

The officials said that 50,601 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. Officials said with 52 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 18 in Budgam. As many as 18 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,142 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 835 deaths.