115 new cases, one death in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh logged 115 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 2,02,555 and toll to 3,466.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported in Kangra, 22 in Chamba, 15 in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, eight each in Bilaspur and Kullu, six each in Hamirpur and Una, four in Kinnaur, three each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and two in Solan.

The recoveries reached 1,97,612 after 243 people recuperated while the active cases came down to 1,490.

State gears up for inoculating pregnant women

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that as per the recommendations of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the Union ministry of health and family welfare has approved vaccination for pregnant women with the condition that they should be informed about the risks of exposure to Covid-19 infection along with its benefits.

He said in order to help pregnant women decide on taking the jab, the health department has directed the district administration to train and orient the programme staff, frontline workers and private medical professionals.

He said pregnant women should be counseled for Covid vaccination during household visits by frontline workers, antenatal check-up at health facility, outreach immunisation sessions, village health and nutrition days (VHNDs) and urban health and nutrition days (UHNDs), facility visits by pregnant women for other reasons and any other site where there is interaction with the pregnant woman.

He further said the pregnant women who decide to get vaccinated should be helped in the process of registration by the staff of health department.

In case of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in a pregnant woman, AEFI committee should be notified in the districts. The committee should have obstetrician and gynecologist, pediatrician or neonatologist, members of local FOGSI chapter and IAP, all the medical officers, private practitioners and frontline health workers properly trained on their role in AEFI surveillance related to Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women.