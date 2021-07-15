1,154 fresh Covid positive cases and 26 deaths in Pune district on Thursday

PUNE As per the authorities, Pune district reported 1,154 fresh Covid positive cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. One death was reported from Pune rural and 16 deaths were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Nine deaths were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state Health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 499,467 Covid cases and 8,577 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 254,341 cases so far, and a total of 3,003 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 318,615 total cases so far and 5,997 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,072,423 Covid cases. Of this, 1,037,193 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 17,829 deaths in the district. At present, there are 17,401 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state Health department, 7,391 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 5,952,192. The recovery rate in the state is 96.17%.

Across Maharashtra, 8,010 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 170 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently 581,266 people are in home quarantine and 4,471 people are in institutional quarantine.